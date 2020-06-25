NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 932,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.94. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

