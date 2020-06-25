NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.43. 53,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $176.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

