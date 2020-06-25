NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 720 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.86. 1,257,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,923,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

