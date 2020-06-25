NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.55. 593,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.95. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

