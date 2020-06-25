NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 143.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 65,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.45. 4,783,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

