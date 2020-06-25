NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $81.09. 2,321,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

