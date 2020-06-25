NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.41. 3,337,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.