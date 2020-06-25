NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 107.8% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.5% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 154.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.41. 3,337,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

