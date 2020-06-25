NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.53. 5,128,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.