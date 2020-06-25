NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $205,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 1,257,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,923,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.34.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

