NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.24. 40,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.