NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.58. 161,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

