NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $307.72. 294,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,710. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

