NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 381,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,553. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.