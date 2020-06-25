NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,783,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

