NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

