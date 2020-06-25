NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.55. 593,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.95. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

