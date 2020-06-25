NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

