NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

BDX traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.81. 2,198,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

