NovaPoint Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.65. 774,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,770. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $334.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.40.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

