NovaPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $420,147,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,885,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after buying an additional 1,098,551 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $185,240,000 after buying an additional 663,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 313,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,143. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.