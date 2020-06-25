NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 281 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,283,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,647. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

