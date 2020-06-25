NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Hits $4.63 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $21,645.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000603 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

