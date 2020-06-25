NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total transaction of $8,479,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.70.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,192,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811,064. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.00. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $385.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.