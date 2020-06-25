Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $18.00. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 501,583 shares traded.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

