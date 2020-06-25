OmiseGO (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $377.06 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Vebitcoin, C2CX and Coinone. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002474 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, Radar Relay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Neraex, AirSwap, ZB.COM, C2CX, Coinnest, CoinBene, BX Thailand, Exmo, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bittrex, ABCC, Poloniex, Tokenomy, B2BX, Bithumb, HitBTC, Coinone, Binance, BitMart, BitBay, Koinex, Coinsuper, Tidex, Bit-Z, BigONE, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, Zebpay, DragonEX, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Hotbit, CoinExchange, DDEX, Bitbns, Cobinhood, BitForex, ChaoEX, Bancor Network, CoinEx, GOPAX, Crex24, Independent Reserve, Liqui, IDAX, Kucoin, Ovis, COSS, TDAX, TOPBTC, Braziliex, Iquant, Livecoin, Fatbtc and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

