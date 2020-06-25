Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 86,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.88. 938,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

