Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.85, 55,042 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.