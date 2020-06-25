Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.67 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

