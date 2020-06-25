Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,963 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.77. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

