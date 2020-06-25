Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 9,806 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,540,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

