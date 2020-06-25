Pantheon Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.97 on Wednesday, reaching $429.58. 1,853,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,210. The stock has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.41. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $446.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

