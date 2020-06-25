Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $12.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.73. The stock had a trading volume of 257,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.85. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $13,989,948. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

