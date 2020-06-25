Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,527. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

