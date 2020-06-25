Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,964 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 3.1% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,668,000 after buying an additional 2,902,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,251 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 366,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,485. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

