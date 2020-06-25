Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11,113.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

