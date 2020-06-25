Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 184.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,355 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,993. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.