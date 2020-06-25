Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 13,711 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11,425.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.63. 26,949,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,448,236. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $251.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.89 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

