Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,583 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,407,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

