Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,890,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

