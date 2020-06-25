Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 293 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $130,675,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. 104,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,308. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67.

