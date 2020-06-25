Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.05. The company had a trading volume of 245,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.64 and its 200-day moving average is $303.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

