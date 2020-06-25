Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,720.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

