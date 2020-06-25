Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,959 shares of company stock valued at $90,504,052. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.18. 186,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,036.78, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

