Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $342,978,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.49. The stock had a trading volume of 106,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.92 and its 200-day moving average is $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

