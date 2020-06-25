Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14,329.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $194,454,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,498,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,292,000.

VUG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.65. 59,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,494. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $205.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

