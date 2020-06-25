Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

LYFT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 7,339,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. Equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

