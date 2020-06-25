Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

AMGN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average of $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

