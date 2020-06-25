Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,802,000 after buying an additional 1,563,233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,904 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,341. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

