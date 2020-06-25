Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $175.58 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.89.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

